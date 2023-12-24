U.S. Navy sailors lay out the starboard side anchor chain.

U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the deck department of the USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) lay out the starboard side anchor chain prior to performing maintenance on the swivel shot and detachable links during a Board of Inspection and Survey inspection aboard the ship while in port at Yokosuka, Japan, on June 25, 2008. Inspection teams periodically conduct inspections on Navy ships to assess the material readiness of each vessel.