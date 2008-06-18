U.S. Army paratroopers jump from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division jump from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a joint forcible entry exercise at Fort Bragg, N.C., on June 18, 2008. The joint exercise is designed to enhance service cohesiveness between U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and train both services on large-scale heavy equipment and troop movement.