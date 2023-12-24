Two U.S. Air Force ground radio maintainers secure a high-frequency radio antenna. Two U.S. Air Force ground radio maintainers assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Communications Squadron secure a high-frequency radio antenna to a communications tower on Joint Base Balad, Iraq, on June 21, 2008. Tactical and land mobile radio support is critical to ground-to-air communications for combat air power. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.05 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 060187-K-KWS80-643.jpg Photo Gallery