Deputy Secretary Carter speaks with Staff Sgt. Michael Burkheart atop an amphibious assault vehicle

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, right, speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Michael Burkheart atop an amphibious assault vehicle at Camp Pendleton, Calif., on Sept. 27, 2012. Carter and Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus visited the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and units stationed at Camp Pendleton during their two-day visit to San Diego.