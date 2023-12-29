An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, right, speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Michael Burkheart atop an amphibious assault vehicle at Camp Pendleton, Calif., on Sept. 27, 2012. Carter and Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus visited the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and units stationed at Camp Pendleton during their two-day visit to San Diego.

Deputy Secretary Carter speaks with Staff Sgt. Michael Burkheart atop an amphibious assault vehicle

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, right, speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Michael Burkheart atop an amphibious assault vehicle at Camp Pendleton, Calif., on Sept. 27, 2012. Carter and Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus visited the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and units stationed at Camp Pendleton during their two-day visit to San Diego.

Photo Gallery