Deputy Secretary Carter and Navy Secretary Mabus greet Lt. Cmdr. Howard Hall onboard the USS Makin Island

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, left, and Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus, center, greet U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Howard Hall, ship's dentist onboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), while the ship is moored in San Diego, Calif., on Sept. 27, 2012. Carter and Mabus visited the USS Makin Island and units stationed at Camp Pendleton during their two-day visit to San Diego.