An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, left, listens to Canadian Minister of National Defence Peter MacKay during a joint press conference in the Pentagon Press Briefing Room on Sept. 28, 2012. Panetta, MacKay, and their senior staffs met earlier to discuss national security items of interest to both nations.

Secretary Panetta listens to Canadian Minister of National Defence MacKay during a joint press conference

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, left, listens to Canadian Minister of National Defence Peter MacKay during a joint press conference in the Pentagon Press Briefing Room on Sept. 28, 2012. Panetta, MacKay, and their senior staffs met earlier to discuss national security items of interest to both nations.

Photo Gallery