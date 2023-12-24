Deputy Secretary Carter presents Vice President Biden a photograph of Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter, right, presents Vice President Joseph Biden a photograph of Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles after the MRAP transition ceremony at the Pentagon on Oct. 1, 2012. The ceremony marks the start of the transition of the MRAP Joint Program Office from the Marine Corps to the Army and the formal establishment of an MRAP Program of Record within each service.