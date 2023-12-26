Deputy Secretary Carter and Vice President Biden stand for the national anthem

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter and Vice President Joseph Biden stand for the singing of the national anthem at a transition ceremony for the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles program at the Pentagon on Oct. 1, 2012. The ceremony marks the start of the transition of the MRAP Joint Program Office from the Marine Corps to the Army and the formal establishment of an MRAP Program of Record within each service.