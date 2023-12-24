An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter delivers cargo during a vertical replenishment at sea

Sailors assigned to the USS McCampbell (DDG 85) stand-by as an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter delivers cargo during a vertical replenishment at sea while the ship operates in the Pacific Ocean on Oct. 2, 2012. McCampbell is part of the George Washington Carrier Strike Group and is conducting a routine Western Pacific patrol.