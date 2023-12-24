Crewmembers of the U. S. Coast Guard Cutter Mellon welcome Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dempsey

Crewmembers of the U. S. Coast Guard Cutter Mellon (WHEC 717) welcome aboard Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey in Seattle, Wash., on Oct. 3, 2012. The Mellon is a high endurance cutter designed to perform each of the Coast Guard’s missions, which include search and rescue, defense operations, law enforcement, and environmental protection.