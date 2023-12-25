Secretary Panetta meets with Peruvian President Ollanta Humala in Lima

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, right, meets with Peruvian President Ollanta Humala, left, in Lima, Peru, on Oct. 6, 2012. Panetta is visiting South America on a four-day trip to strengthen defense relationships with Western Hemisphere counterparts. He will attend the 10th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas this week in Uruguay.