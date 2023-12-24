Secretary Panetta meets with President of Uruguay Jose Mujica

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, right, meets with President of Uruguay Jose Mujica, second from left, at a conference for defense ministers in Punta del Este, Uruguay, on Oct 8, 2012. Panetta is in Uruguay to attend the 10th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas as part of a four-day trip to strengthen defense relationships with Western Hemisphere counterparts.