Secretary Panetta speaks at the plenary meeting of the 10th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta speaks at the plenary meeting of the 10th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas in Punta del Este, Uruguay, on Oct 8, 2012. Panetta is attending the conference as part of a four-day trip to strengthen defense relationships with Western Hemisphere counterparts. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.06 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 389169-H-ENF54-529.jpg Photo Gallery