Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta announces a partnership with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau during a press conference in the Pentagon on Oct. 18, 2012. The partnership is designed to create better awareness of the rights and options for service member student loan borrowers and to ensure they know about repayment options.