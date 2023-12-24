Deputy Secretary Carter addresses sailors onboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter addresses sailors onboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) as the ship operates in the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Responsibility on Oct. 19, 2012. Carter is on a seven-day trip to the Middle East to meet with leaders and counterparts in the region.