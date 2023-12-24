An official website of the United States Government 
Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter addresses sailors onboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) as the ship operates in the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Responsibility on Oct. 19, 2012. Carter is on a seven-day trip to the Middle East to meet with leaders and counterparts in the region.

Deputy Secretary Carter addresses sailors onboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

