U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Scott looks for identification information during a salvage survey of a drifting buoy in the Arabian Sea on Oct. 9, 2012. Scott is a Navy diver assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1. The guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) waits nearby for Scott to complete his survey.