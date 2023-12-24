Air Force Tech. Sgt. Colliton and Staff Sgt. Hatley conduct combat survival training near Osan

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bobby Colliton and Staff Sgt. Dane Hatley conduct combat survival training near Osan Air Base, South Korea, during Exercise 2012 Pacific Thunder on Oct. 15, 2012. Colliton is a survival evasion resistance and escape specialist from the 18th Operation Support Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, and Hatley is a 33rd Rescue Squadron flight engineer.