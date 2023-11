A U.S. Army paratrooper gives the thumbs up before landing on the drop zone at Fort Bragg

A U.S. Army paratrooper gives the thumbs up before landing on the drop zone at Fort Bragg, N.C., on Oct. 11, 2012. The personnel airdrop is part of a U.S. Army and Air Force joint operational access exercise designed to properly execute large-scale heavy equipment and troop movement.