Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta answers a reporter's question during a joint press conference with South Korea's Minister of National Defense Kim Kwan-jin in the Pentagon on Oct. 24, 2012. Panetta and Kim, along with their senior advisors and foreign affairs officials, met earlier for the 44th U.S.-Republic of Korea Security Consultative Meeting.