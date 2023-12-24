An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter approaches the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN 65) for another load of ammunition as the ship conducts an ammunition offload in the Atlantic Ocean on Oct. 25, 2012. Enterprise is completing its final deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. The Sea Hawk is attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28.

A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter approaches the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN 65)

A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter approaches the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN 65) for another load of ammunition as the ship conducts an ammunition offload in the Atlantic Ocean on Oct. 25, 2012. Enterprise is completing its final deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. The Sea Hawk is attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28.

Photo Gallery