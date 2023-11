Crewmembers of the 33rd Rescue Squadron fly an HH-60G Pave Hawk over Osan Air Base

Crewmembers of the 33rd Rescue Squadron fly an HH-60G Pave Hawk over Osan Air Base, South Korea, on Oct. 20, 2012. The squadron participated in an air show to help highlight the relationship between the U.S. service members and South Korea through public demonstrations of military equipment and personnel.