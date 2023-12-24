Firemen Madden and Kumar stand watch in repair locker 7-B during general quarters

U.S Navy Firemen Carady Madden, right, and Romika Kumar, left, stand watch as phone talkers in repair locker 7-B during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) as the ship operates in the Arabian Sea on Oct. 30, 2012. The Stennis is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.