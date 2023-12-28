An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets are parked close together on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN 65) as the ship operates in the Atlantic Ocean on Oct. 30, 2012. The Enterprise is completing its final scheduled deployment to the 5th Fleet and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.

Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets are parked on the flight deck of the USS Enterprise

Photo Gallery