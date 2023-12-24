Secretary Panetta applauds service members of the year at the 2012 USO Gala

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, left, applauds as service members of the year are recognized on stage during the 2012 USO Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 2, 2012. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, second from left, joined Panetta in honoring, from left, National Guardsman of the Year Senior Airman Evan J. Stevens, Coast Guardsman of the Year Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas A. Beane, Airman of the Year Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Beversdorf, Sailor of the Year Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory F. Gaylor, Marine of the Year Sgt. Clifford M. Wooldridge and Soldier of the Year Staff Sgt. Jacob J. Perkins. Retired Gen. Richard B. Myers, right, joined in the celebration.