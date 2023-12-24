An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey holds the Gen. George C. Marshall plaque for Army Black Knight football players to slap as they rush onto the field to start the Army versus Air Force football game in West Point, N.Y., on Nov. 3, 2012. Touching the plaque as they take the field is considered good luck for the Army players.

Gen. Dempsey holds the Gen. George C. Marshall plaque for Army Black Knight football players to slap

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey holds the Gen. George C. Marshall plaque for Army Black Knight football players to slap as they rush onto the field to start the Army versus Air Force football game in West Point, N.Y., on Nov. 3, 2012. Touching the plaque as they take the field is considered good luck for the Army players.

Photo Gallery