Chief Michael Binley uses an oxyacetylene torch to cut through a damaged ferry slip brace at the Hoboken Transit Terminal

U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Michael Binley uses an oxyacetylene torch to cut through a damaged ferry slip brace at the Hoboken Transit Terminal in Hoboken, N.J., on Nov. 3, 2012. Binley is assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). Crewmembers of the Wasp, USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) are providing relief support to areas affected by Hurricane Sandy.