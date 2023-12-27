An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Michael Binley uses an oxyacetylene torch to cut through a damaged ferry slip brace at the Hoboken Transit Terminal in Hoboken, N.J., on Nov. 3, 2012. Binley is assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). Crewmembers of the Wasp, USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) are providing relief support to areas affected by Hurricane Sandy.

Chief Michael Binley uses an oxyacetylene torch to cut through a damaged ferry slip brace at the Hoboken Transit Terminal

U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Michael Binley uses an oxyacetylene torch to cut through a damaged ferry slip brace at the Hoboken Transit Terminal in Hoboken, N.J., on Nov. 3, 2012. Binley is assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). Crewmembers of the Wasp, USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) are providing relief support to areas affected by Hurricane Sandy.

Photo Gallery