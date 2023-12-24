An official website of the United States Government 
Children express their excitement as they welcome home their father from a six-month deployment of the Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Norfolk (SSN 714) at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., on Nov. 3, 2012. The submarine transited more than 30,000 nautical miles and conducted port visits to Israel, Cyprus, Bahrain and Diego Garcia during the deployment.

Children welcome home their father from a six-month deployment

