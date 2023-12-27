An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what's happening in the Defense Department.

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III is readied for loading on the tarmac at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., on Nov. 2, 2012. The Globemaster crew of reservists and technicians from March Air Reserve Base, Calif., are at Ellsworth to refuel, pick up supplies, equipment, and personnel to assist with the Hurricane Sandy relief effort.

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III is readied for loading at Ellsworth Air Force Base

Photo Gallery