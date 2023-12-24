A Marine hoists a bag of trash into the back of a garbage truck in Staten Island

A Marine hoists a bag of trash into the back of a garbage truck in Staten Island, N.Y., on Nov. 5, 2012. Marines and sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are working in the communities to support Hurricane Sandy disaster relief efforts in New York and New Jersey. The expeditionary unit is able to provide generators, fuel, clean water, and helicopter lift capabilities to aid in the disaster relief efforts.