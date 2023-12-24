Petty Officer 2nd Class Etie uses an alidade to take a bearing reading from the bridge of the USS New York

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Amy Etie uses an alidade to take a bearing reading from the bridge of the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) as the ship transits the Suez Canal on Nov. 5, 2012. The New York is part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.