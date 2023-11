Flight deck crewmen push back a T-45C Goshawk to its spot on the flight deck

Flight deck crewmen push back a T-45C Goshawk to its spot on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as the ship operates in the Atlantic Ocean on Nov. 6, 2012. The Truman is underway to conduct carrier qualifications for new pilots. The Goshawk is attached to Training Squadron 7.