An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean Henry looks out at the ground crew from the cockpit of a C-17 Globemaster III as she prepares to fly a mission in support of Hurricane Sandy relief efforts from Joint Base Charleston, S.C., on Nov. 1, 2012. The C-17 aircrew from the 437th Airlift Wing flew to March Air Reserve Base, Calif., to pick up utility trucks for transportation to the New York area. Henry is a Globemaster pilot attached to the 16th Air Lift Squadron.

Capt. Sean Henry looks out from the cockpit of a C-17 Globemaster III

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean Henry looks out at the ground crew from the cockpit of a C-17 Globemaster III as she prepares to fly a mission in support of Hurricane Sandy relief efforts from Joint Base Charleston, S.C., on Nov. 1, 2012. The C-17 aircrew from the 437th Airlift Wing flew to March Air Reserve Base, Calif., to pick up utility trucks for transportation to the New York area. Henry is a Globemaster pilot attached to the 16th Air Lift Squadron.

Photo Gallery