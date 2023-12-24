Capt. Sean Henry looks out from the cockpit of a C-17 Globemaster III

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean Henry looks out at the ground crew from the cockpit of a C-17 Globemaster III as she prepares to fly a mission in support of Hurricane Sandy relief efforts from Joint Base Charleston, S.C., on Nov. 1, 2012. The C-17 aircrew from the 437th Airlift Wing flew to March Air Reserve Base, Calif., to pick up utility trucks for transportation to the New York area. Henry is a Globemaster pilot attached to the 16th Air Lift Squadron.