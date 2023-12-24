An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Airman 1st Class Patrick Russ directs the driver of a truck out of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on Nov. 5, 2012. The C-17 crew from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., is bringing equipment in support of Hurricane Sandy relief efforts. Russ is a loadmaster with the 8th Airlift Squadron.

Airman 1st Class Patrick Russ directs the driver of a truck out of a C-17 Globemaster

Airman 1st Class Patrick Russ directs the driver of a truck out of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on Nov. 5, 2012. The C-17 crew from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., is bringing equipment in support of Hurricane Sandy relief efforts. Russ is a loadmaster with the 8th Airlift Squadron.

Photo Gallery