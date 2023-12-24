Deputy Secretary Carter thanks service members working in the cleanup and recovery in Breezy Point, N.Y

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, left, thanks service members that are working in the cleanup and recovery in Breezy Point, N.Y., on Nov. 12, 2012. Carter is touring the area to see first hand how service members are helping the Breezy Point community. The New York beach community was the scene of widespread devastation after Hurricane Sandy struck in October.