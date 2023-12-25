Australian diplomats greet Secretary Panetta as he arrives in Perth, Australia

Australian diplomats greet Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, right, as he arrives in Perth, Australia, on Nov. 13, 2012. Australian Minister of Defense Stephen Smith, second from right, and Chief of the Defence Force Gen. David Hurley, third from right, were on hand to meet Panetta on his a six-day trip to Australia and Asia.