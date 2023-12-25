Deputy Secretary Carter walks down Fifth Avenue

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, center, and his wife Stephanie, second from left, are joined by Commandant of the Coast Guard Adm. Robert J. Papa, Jr., left, and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, second from right, as they walk down Fifth Avenue in the 2012 New York City Veterans Day Parade, on Nov. 11, 2012. Carter was an honorary grand marshal for the parade.