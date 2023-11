Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Daryll Williams opens the canopy of an F/A-18E Super Hornet

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Daryll Williams opens the canopy of an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hanger bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship operates in the Pacific Ocean on Nov. 12, 2012. Williams is a Navy aviation structural mechanic attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 154.