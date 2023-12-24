Secretary Panetta and Thailand's Minister of Defence Sukampol begin their meeting in Bangkok

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, second from left, and Thailand's Minister of Defence Sukampol Suwannathat, right, begin their meeting with extensive press coverage in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov. 15, 2012. Panetta and Sukampol are meeting to discuss regional security items of interest to both nations and to affirm U.S.-Thailand security ties.