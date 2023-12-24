Secretary Panetta and Thailand's Minister of Defence Sukampol exchange copies of a signed joint vision statement in Bangkok

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta and Thailand's Minister of Defence Sukampol Suwannathat exchange copies of a signed joint vision statement in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov. 15, 2012. Panetta and Sukampol met earlier to discuss regional security items of interest to both nations and to affirm U.S.-Thailand security ties.