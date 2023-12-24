Secretary Panetta and Thailand's Minister of Defence Sukampol conduct a joint press conference in Bangkok Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta and Thailand's Minister of Defence Sukampol Suwannathat conduct a joint press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov. 15, 2012. Panetta and Sukampol met earlier to discuss regional security items of interest to both nations and to affirm U.S.-Thailand security ties. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.06 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 522111-O-LHV85-821.jpg Photo Gallery