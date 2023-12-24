An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta and Thailand's Minister of Defence Sukampol Suwannathat conduct a joint press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov. 15, 2012. Panetta and Sukampol met earlier to discuss regional security items of interest to both nations and to affirm U.S.-Thailand security ties.

Secretary Panetta and Thailand's Minister of Defence Sukampol conduct a joint press conference in Bangkok

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta and Thailand's Minister of Defence Sukampol Suwannathat conduct a joint press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov. 15, 2012. Panetta and Sukampol met earlier to discuss regional security items of interest to both nations and to affirm U.S.-Thailand security ties.

Photo Gallery