Army Sgt. Michael Tacket launches a Puma unmanned aerial vehicle during training at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii

U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Tacket launches a Puma unmanned aerial vehicle during training at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Nov. 14, 2012. The Puma is used for aerial reconnaissance by troops on the ground. Tacket is attached to Head Quarters Company, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.