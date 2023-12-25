Secretary Panetta and Cambodian Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Banh conduct a joint press conference

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, left, and Cambodian Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Banh, right, conduct a joint press conference during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations defense ministers meeting in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on Nov. 16, 2012. Panetta and Tea Banh met earlier to discuss regional security items of interest to both nations. The association with member states of Burma, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam was formed in 1967.