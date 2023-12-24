An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, right, walks with Cambodian Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Banh, left, during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations defense ministers meeting in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on Nov. 16, 2012. Panetta and Tea Banh met earlier to discuss regional security items of interest to both nations. The association with member states of Burma, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam was formed in 1967.

Secretary Panetta walks with Cambodian Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Banh

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, right, walks with Cambodian Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Banh, left, during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations defense ministers meeting in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on Nov. 16, 2012. Panetta and Tea Banh met earlier to discuss regional security items of interest to both nations. The association with member states of Burma, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam was formed in 1967.

Photo Gallery