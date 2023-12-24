Seaman Recruit Michael Torres has his face painted to help camouflage him

Seaman Recruit Michael Torres has his face painted to help camouflage him during a field training exercise at Camp Pendleton, Calif., on Nov 6, 2012. Torres is assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1. The battalion provides logistical over-the-shore support for amphibious forces and the maritime prepositioned force operations, including ship-to-shore transportation of combat cargo, bulk fuel and water and tactical camp operations.