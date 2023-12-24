A U.S. Army soldier provides security for a landing zone A U.S. Army soldier provides security for a landing zone during a situational training exercise at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, on Nov. 10, 2012. The exercise is designed to prepare and train U.S. and multinational forces for medical evacuation and route clearance operations in the Afghanistan operational environment. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.08 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 246773-B-OFU76-534.jpg Photo Gallery