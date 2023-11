Petty Officer Gutermuth reads the SPS 73 radar on the bridge of the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael R. Gutermuth reads the SPS 73 radar on the bridge of the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) as the ship prepares to get underway from Norfolk, Va., on Oct. 30, 2012. Gutermuth is a Navy operations specialist.