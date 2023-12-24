An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Crewmembers of the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) man the rails as the ship arrives at her homeport of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Nov. 21, 2012. The new destroyer honors the late Lt. (SEAL) Michael P. Murphy, a New York native who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in combat as leader of a four-man reconnaissance team in Afghanistan. Murphy was the first person to be awarded the medal for actions in Afghanistan and the first member of the U.S. Navy to receive the award since the Vietnam War.

Crewmembers of the USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) man the rails

Crewmembers of the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) man the rails as the ship arrives at her homeport of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Nov. 21, 2012. The new destroyer honors the late Lt. (SEAL) Michael P. Murphy, a New York native who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in combat as leader of a four-man reconnaissance team in Afghanistan. Murphy was the first person to be awarded the medal for actions in Afghanistan and the first member of the U.S. Navy to receive the award since the Vietnam War.

Photo Gallery