Flight deck crewmen watch as an F/A-18 Hornet launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) as the ship conducts flight operations in the Arabian Sea on Nov. 25, 2012. The Eisenhower is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.