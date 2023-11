Army Spc. Richard Burton leans out the door of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter

U.S. Army Spc. Richard Burton leans out the door of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to get a better view of the ground during a flight mission over Afghanistan's Kandahar province on Nov. 26, 2012. Burton is a crew chief with the 25th Infantry Division's 2nd Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade.