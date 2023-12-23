Secretary Panetta addresses audience members at a groundbreaking ceremony for The Education Center at The Wall

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta addresses audience members at a groundbreaking ceremony for The Education Center at The Wall in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 28, 2012. The center, which will honor veterans from several U.S. wars, will bring to life the stories of the more than 58,000 U.S. service members who were lost during the Vietnam War. Stories and photos of the fallen from Iraq and Afghanistan also will be featured until those veterans have their own national place of honor.